Larry Wilmore Schools Milo YiannopoulosBy Marlow Stern
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Beast story from 17 hrs ago, titled Larry Wilmore Schools Milo YiannopoulosBy Marlow Stern. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:
Bill Maher may have treated Milo Yiannopoulos with kid gloves , but Larry Wilmore was not here for the alt-right troll's transphobic nonsense. The former Daily Show correspondent and Nightly Show host, who now serves as the executive producer of ABC's Black-ish and co-creator of HBO's Insecure , was one of the panelists on Friday night's edition of Real Time , and during the Overtime segment-that aired exclusively online-he squared off against Yiannopoulos.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
"'Maybe it is. I feel really disordered,' replied Milo."
Why is his remark trolling Wilmore? His remark is, for once, defensible on the merits.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|35 min
|guest
|1,019
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Constitution 101
|24,709
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|34
|Homosexuality and the Bible (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|littlewarney
|36,043
|Tennessee Lawmakers Filing Anti-Gay Marriage Bi...
|1 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|8
|LGBTQ summit in Colorado Springs raises concern...
|3 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|44,893
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC