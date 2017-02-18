Larry Wilmore Schools Milo YiannopoulosBy Marlow Stern

Larry Wilmore Schools Milo Yiannopoul...

Larry Wilmore Schools Milo Yiannopoulos

The Daily Beast story from 17 hrs ago, titled Larry Wilmore Schools Milo Yiannopoulos. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:

Bill Maher may have treated Milo Yiannopoulos with kid gloves , but Larry Wilmore was not here for the alt-right troll's transphobic nonsense. The former Daily Show correspondent and Nightly Show host, who now serves as the executive producer of ABC's Black-ish and co-creator of HBO's Insecure , was one of the panelists on Friday night's edition of Real Time , and during the Overtime segment-that aired exclusively online-he squared off against Yiannopoulos.

Shirvell s Shrivel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
"'Maybe it is. I feel really disordered,' replied Milo."

Why is his remark trolling Wilmore? His remark is, for once, defensible on the merits.
