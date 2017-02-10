There are on the The Miami Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Key West to outlaw a gay conversion therapya for minors. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

Before casting a vote to make illegal gay-conversion therapy for children, Key West City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley gave his reason for bringing the issue up on an island where he knows of no instances of the much-maligned practice. "The LGBTQ youth are born perfect and they all deserve to grow up knowing they are celebrated and valued for exactly who they are," Weekley said before the commission voted 6-0 last Wednesday on the proposed law's first of two required readings.

