There are 2 comments on the The Miami Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Key West to outlaw a gay conversion therapya for minors. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

Before casting a vote to make illegal gay-conversion therapy for children, Key West City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley gave his reason for bringing the issue up on an island where he knows of no instances of the much-maligned practice. "The LGBTQ youth are born perfect and they all deserve to grow up knowing they are celebrated and valued for exactly who they are," Weekley said before the commission voted 6-0 last Wednesday on the proposed law's first of two required readings.

Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 10 hrs ago
The mayor is right about our perfection ;o)
We're new and improved; primed and pumped; forging into the future armed with techno-wizardry and boundless positive karma
We're here to take over the world after the decadent straight slackers finish self-destructing with their silly religious wars and political hate crusades

Newt G s Next Wife

Philadelphia, PA

#2 10 hrs ago
The buybull thumpers know reparative therapy is a crock - they even had to change its name - but they persist with it because they just want to defame, disfranchise and undermine lgbt people and rights however they can.

