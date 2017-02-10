Key West to outlaw a gay conversion therapya for minors
There are 2 comments on the The Miami Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled Key West to outlaw a gay conversion therapya for minors. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:
Before casting a vote to make illegal gay-conversion therapy for children, Key West City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley gave his reason for bringing the issue up on an island where he knows of no instances of the much-maligned practice. "The LGBTQ youth are born perfect and they all deserve to grow up knowing they are celebrated and valued for exactly who they are," Weekley said before the commission voted 6-0 last Wednesday on the proposed law's first of two required readings.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
The mayor is right about our perfection ;o)
.
We're new and improved; primed and pumped; forging into the future armed with techno-wizardry and boundless positive karma
.
We're here to take over the world after the decadent straight slackers finish self-destructing with their silly religious wars and political hate crusades
|
#2 10 hrs ago
The buybull thumpers know reparative therapy is a crock - they even had to change its name - but they persist with it because they just want to defame, disfranchise and undermine lgbt people and rights however they can.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|15 min
|Doyle
|67
|The Flaws in the Latest Anti-Gay Islamic Theology
|18 min
|Frogface Kate
|43
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|19 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|24,593
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|19 min
|Fireball
|6
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|30 min
|Terra Firma
|44,787
|What happened two Foxy dude?
|1 hr
|Fireball
|7
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|WelbyMD
|5,223
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|6 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,970
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|8 hr
|lides
|74
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|Fri
|Free Frankie
|69,516
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC