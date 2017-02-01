Judge orders Alabama to pay fees in gay marriage fight
There are 3 comments on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 11 hrs ago, titled Judge orders Alabama to pay fees in gay marriage fight. In it, WAFF-TV Huntsville reports that:
A federal judge is ordering the state of Alabama to pay $315,000 in fees over the state's losing court fight about gay marriage. The order by U.S. District Judge Callie Granade of Mobile says the state should pay fees and other costs to lawyers who fought to allow same-sex marriage in the state.
#2 7 hrs ago
Great legal decision!
#3 1 hr ago
It seems like this is about the sixth time some judge said Alabama had to pay these fees. Wonder why the judiciary would have a problem with Alabama....
"Most Alabama counties are now issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision...."
In _most_? Are _most_ of the public schools willing to admit any black students?
#4 1 hr ago
I really don't think Alabama should have to pay the legal fees this time. Would be the right thing to do.
