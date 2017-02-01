Judge orders Alabama to pay fees in g...

Judge orders Alabama to pay fees in gay marriage fight

There are 3 comments on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 11 hrs ago, titled Judge orders Alabama to pay fees in gay marriage fight.

A federal judge is ordering the state of Alabama to pay $315,000 in fees over the state's losing court fight about gay marriage. The order by U.S. District Judge Callie Granade of Mobile says the state should pay fees and other costs to lawyers who fought to allow same-sex marriage in the state.

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

12,878

El Paso, TX

#2 7 hrs ago
Great legal decision!

Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#3 1 hr ago
It seems like this is about the sixth time some judge said Alabama had to pay these fees. Wonder why the judiciary would have a problem with Alabama....

"Most Alabama counties are now issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision...."

In _most_? Are _most_ of the public schools willing to admit any black students?

Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#4 1 hr ago
I really don't think Alabama should have to pay the legal fees this time. Would be the right thing to do.

