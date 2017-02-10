Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refusing anti-gay message
A mother-and-daughter bakery did not discriminate against a potential customer when the owners refused to make a cake with an anti-gay slogan, an administrative law judge decided this week. Administrative Law Judge J. Bruce Culpepper's recommended order in favor of Cut the Cake comes nearly two years after the Central Florida bakery was targeted by Arizona evangelist Joshua Feuerstein for refusing to make a cake with an anti-gay marriage message.
