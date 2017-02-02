Jeremy Corbyn under fire for saying p...

Jeremy Corbyn under fire for saying people 'choose to be gay'

There are 3 comments on the Metro UK News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Jeremy Corbyn under fire for saying people 'choose to be gay'. In it, Metro UK News reports that:

Speaking at the start of LGBT history month, Mr Corbyn gave a speech in solidarity with people, whatever their sexuality. 'Our defence of you is a defence of all of humanity and the right of people to practise the life they want to practise, rather than be criminalised, brutalised and murdered, simply because they chose to be gay, they chose to be lesbian, they were LGBT in any form.'

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 7 hrs ago
Obviously he is bisexual and could 'choose' a partner of either sex back in the day
.
As old as he is now; its hard to imagine him having sex with anything

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Analysis

North Little Rock, AR

#2 7 hrs ago
People should never choose two be queer for that is perverse and deviant!!!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

12,882

El Paso, TX

#3 4 hrs ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
People should never choose two be queer for that is perverse and deviant!!!
U finally got internet in your trailer park huh?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 min guest 815
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 36 min carter county res... 24,440
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 3 hr Curteese 318
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr lides 44,606
News Boy Scouts' transgender ruling prompts N.C. gro... 4 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 15
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr Lol 5,189
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 6 hr June VanDerMark 12,842
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,856 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC