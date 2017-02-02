Jeremy Corbyn under fire for saying people 'choose to be gay'
There are 3 comments on the Metro UK News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Jeremy Corbyn under fire for saying people 'choose to be gay'. In it, Metro UK News reports that:
Speaking at the start of LGBT history month, Mr Corbyn gave a speech in solidarity with people, whatever their sexuality. 'Our defence of you is a defence of all of humanity and the right of people to practise the life they want to practise, rather than be criminalised, brutalised and murdered, simply because they chose to be gay, they chose to be lesbian, they were LGBT in any form.'
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro UK News.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Obviously he is bisexual and could 'choose' a partner of either sex back in the day
.
As old as he is now; its hard to imagine him having sex with anything
|
#2 7 hrs ago
People should never choose two be queer for that is perverse and deviant!!!
|
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
12,882
|
#3 4 hrs ago
U finally got internet in your trailer park huh?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 min
|guest
|815
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|36 min
|carter county res...
|24,440
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Curteese
|318
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|lides
|44,606
|Boy Scouts' transgender ruling prompts N.C. gro...
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|15
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Lol
|5,189
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|6 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,842
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC