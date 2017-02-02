There are on the Metro UK News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Jeremy Corbyn under fire for saying people 'choose to be gay'. In it, Metro UK News reports that:

Speaking at the start of LGBT history month, Mr Corbyn gave a speech in solidarity with people, whatever their sexuality. 'Our defence of you is a defence of all of humanity and the right of people to practise the life they want to practise, rather than be criminalised, brutalised and murdered, simply because they chose to be gay, they chose to be lesbian, they were LGBT in any form.'

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro UK News.