Jason Elliott, South Carolina's First...

Jason Elliott, South Carolina's First Openly Gay Lawmaker, Believes State Is Changing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: On Top Magazine

South Carolina became the 43rd state to elect an openly gay lawmaker with the election of Republican Representative Jason Elliott. Elliott ousted four-term GOP incumbent Rep. Wendy Nanney to represent the state's 22nd district, which includes parts of Greenville, home to the Christian fundamentalist school Bob Jones University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 min Rosa_Winkel 5,297
News The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaz... 6 hr Trump Plotza 3
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... 7 hr Trump Plotza 1
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... 7 hr Trump Plotza 6
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... 8 hr Trump Plotza 2
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 9 hr I Wonder 69,504
News Conservative NC group says churches should aban... 10 hr Trump Plotza 5
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 13 hr butters_ 329
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 14 hr Terra Firma 24,483
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC