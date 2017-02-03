Jason Elliott, South Carolina's First Openly Gay Lawmaker, Believes State Is Changing
South Carolina became the 43rd state to elect an openly gay lawmaker with the election of Republican Representative Jason Elliott. Elliott ousted four-term GOP incumbent Rep. Wendy Nanney to represent the state's 22nd district, which includes parts of Greenville, home to the Christian fundamentalist school Bob Jones University.
