Jacksonville passes historic LGBT protection
There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jacksonville passes historic LGBT protection. In it, SFGate reports that:
The Jacksonville City Council has voted to update the city's civil rights laws to ban discrimination against gays and lesbians. Tuesday's 12 to six vote was a victory for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people.
#1 12 hrs ago
This saga has been kicking around on TOPIX for quite a while now
Never thought we would EVER see LGBT equality in Jacksonville of all places
Jacksonville used to be full of preachers making a living screeching about gay sex organs to drooling pew warmers. Jesus saves; but gay sex fills the collection plates to overflowing
The loudest screechy preacher has been in jail since last August for this:
Adkins, Kenneth Anthony
CHILD MOLESTATION
AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.2: CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.3: ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES
CT.4: ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES
CT.6: CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.7: AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.8: AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.9: AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.10: AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.11: INFLUENCE WITNESS
http://www.glynncountysheriff.org/data/Popula...
A little background leading up to our Jacksonville gay rights victory:
http://jacksonville.com/news/metro/2016-06-14...
His Karma ran over his dogma
