Jacksonville passes historic LGBT pro...

Jacksonville passes historic LGBT protection

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jacksonville passes historic LGBT protection. In it, SFGate reports that:

The Jacksonville City Council has voted to update the city's civil rights laws to ban discrimination against gays and lesbians. Tuesday's 12 to six vote was a victory for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 12 hrs ago
This saga has been kicking around on TOPIX for quite a while now
.
Never thought we would EVER see LGBT equality in Jacksonville of all places
.
Jacksonville used to be full of preachers making a living screeching about gay sex organs to drooling pew warmers. Jesus saves; but gay sex fills the collection plates to overflowing
.
The loudest screechy preacher has been in jail since last August for this:
**********
Adkins, Kenneth Anthony
CHILD MOLESTATION
AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.2: CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.3: ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES
CT.4: ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES
CT.6: CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.7: AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.8: AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.9: AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.10: AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION
CT.11: INFLUENCE WITNESS
http://www.glynncountysheriff.org/data/Popula...
**********
A little background leading up to our Jacksonville gay rights victory:
http://jacksonville.com/news/metro/2016-06-14...
.
His Karma ran over his dogma

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 43 min ShorelineWA 5,258
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Rosa_Winkel 24,628
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) 2 hr Anita Bath 18
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 44,843
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 3 hr Tommy Tumbler 14
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 4 hr June VanDerMark 13,001
North Carolina KKK Anti-gay Valentines 6 hr Logic Analysis 2
News Mother rejects her gay son on TV 8 hr EdmondWA 24
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,896 • Total comments across all topics: 278,903,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC