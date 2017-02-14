There are on the SFGate story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jacksonville passes historic LGBT protection. In it, SFGate reports that:

The Jacksonville City Council has voted to update the city's civil rights laws to ban discrimination against gays and lesbians. Tuesday's 12 to six vote was a victory for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people.

