Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights
There are 5 comments on the Accuracy In Media story from 8 hrs ago, titled Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights. In it, Accuracy In Media reports that:
The so-called "transgendered" are people confused about their "gender identity" who may be in various phases of transition to the opposite sex, in some cases involving gender mutilation and surgery. In short, they are DNA deniers, a category of people considered to be engaged in immoral and perverted conduct by the standards of traditional morality and religion.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Accuracy In Media.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
LOL!
.
The author of the news article is such a transphobe he had to define his distorted view of transpeople before he could bring us the good news about the Trump family's support for LGBT equality
.
What is even more remarkable is he got it all on one page
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
#2 3 hrs ago
hey boys 23 fem here looking for some fun..if you think you're brave enough hit me up on K iK my id is abc_156
|
#3 2 hrs ago
Several issues
.
1. You're a female woman and this is a GAY chat room
.
2. 23yo middle aged women are too old for us. Too many wrinkles; warts; moles; and crows feet
.
3. While you're still here; can we borrow your eye shadow?
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Sad
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Today is your lucky day
.
Sprinkles3228 is looking for a Fairydiddler
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|22 min
|crucifiedguy
|5,311
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|22 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,900
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|EdmondWA
|44,618
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|43 min
|guest
|893
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Skeptical1
|69,506
|Mother rejects her gay son on TV
|2 hr
|Swinging Richard
|3
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|2 hr
|Swinging Richard
|14
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Imprtnrd
|24,489
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC