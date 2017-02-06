Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transge...

Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights

There are 5 comments on the Accuracy In Media story from 8 hrs ago, titled Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights.

The so-called "transgendered" are people confused about their "gender identity" who may be in various phases of transition to the opposite sex, in some cases involving gender mutilation and surgery. In short, they are DNA deniers, a category of people considered to be engaged in immoral and perverted conduct by the standards of traditional morality and religion.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 4 hrs ago
LOL!
.
The author of the news article is such a transphobe he had to define his distorted view of transpeople before he could bring us the good news about the Trump family's support for LGBT equality
.
What is even more remarkable is he got it all on one page
Sprinkles3228

Copenhagen, Denmark

#2 3 hrs ago
Swinging Richard

Alpharetta, GA

#3 2 hrs ago
Several issues
.
1. You're a female woman and this is a GAY chat room
.
2. 23yo middle aged women are too old for us. Too many wrinkles; warts; moles; and crows feet
.
3. While you're still here; can we borrow your eye shadow?
Fairydiddle

Hockessin, DE

#4 2 hrs ago
Sad
Swinging Richard

Alpharetta, GA

#5 2 hrs ago
Today is your lucky day
.
Sprinkles3228 is looking for a Fairydiddler
