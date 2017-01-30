Ivanka Trump and her husband help to ...

Ivanka Trump and her husband help to thwart rollback of gay rights

There are 12 comments on the RSM News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Ivanka Trump and her husband help to thwart rollback of gay rights. In it, RSM News reports that:

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during the inauguration parade Jan. 20 in Washington. Ivanka and Kushner, the two most influential social liberals in President Trump's inner circle, helped kill a proposed executive order that would have scrapped Obama-era L.G.B.T. protections.

VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#1 22 hrs ago
"Pence, however, did not personally push for the White House order, according to one of his allies."

The Mullah-VP is a snake, imo.

"'We have been consistent,' Vander Plaats added.'WeÂ’ve cheered President Trump a lot. But on this one, our base is wondering why ObamaÂ’s executive order would be allowed to stand?'"

No one accused her of being inconsistent in her anti lgbt jihad.

Robin Hood

Alpharetta, GA

#2 17 hrs ago
Tony Perkins didn't help Trump win diddly
.
304 fat checks to 304 hand picked voters caused Trump to win

1

1

Robin Hood

Alpharetta, GA

#3 17 hrs ago
Thank you Jared and Ivanka for rescuing our rights from Trump and klan
.
Perhaps Jared and Ivanka are planning a run for the White House in 2020?
.
They would show their daddy how to win without cheating; lying; and bullying

2

1

1

Rosa_Winkel

“It's Time. . .”

Since: Jun 13

18,988

New Holland

#4 15 hrs ago
Well, well, Ms Tinfoil Dress is good for something.

http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/30/politics/iv...

1

1

VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#5 13 hrs ago
Robin Hood wrote:
<quoted text>
Thank you Jared and Ivanka for rescuing our rights from Trump and klan
I'm unclear whether the counter-balancing, newly announced clearance for clergy to stump for specific candidates from the pulpit outweighs these continued federal employment protections for lgbt people.

The talibangelical droids already "know" which candidate their house of worship of hate expects them to vote for...and now more mainstream clergy will get to overtly push for specific, non theocratic candidates right from the pulpit. It could be a wash.

I am assuming the soon-to-be SCOTUS would not dream of finding politicking for a particular candidate right from what is a de factor taxpayer supported pulpit to be any sort of Constitutional violation.
VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#6 13 hrs ago
I forgot about the upcoming "religious" freedom-to-be-a-bigot Executive Order (or legislation.)

The news is all bad for minorities and for the working class and the poor, despite the feints to the contrary.

1

Robin Hood

Alpharetta, GA

#7 11 hrs ago
The new Supreme Court nominee is Episcopal; which is LGBT friendly mainstream
.
All Collegiate churches in New York City are LGBT; including the church Trump attended before becoming President; The Marble Collegiate Church
http://www.marblechurch.org/connect/ministrie...
.
So neither Trump nor Gorsuch are fundies. Both their churches perform weddings for gay couples

1

1

1

Robin Hood

Alpharetta, GA

#8 11 hrs ago
VP Mullah Elect Pence wrote:
I forgot about the upcoming "religious" freedom-to-be-a-bigot Executive Order (or legislation.)

The news is all bad for minorities and for the working class and the poor, despite the feints to the contrary.
The fundies are forgetting that LGBT and other religions and minorities have their own churches; synagogues; and temples-----all protected by the exact same Second Amendment that protects the fundies religion
.
So the fundies will be crushed when a gay; muslim; hindu; jewish; or minority business owner refuses to serve a fundie based on the fundie's own brand new religious freedom act
.
Touche'!
;o)

1

1

1

VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#9 10 hrs ago
Ivanka is a hot chick but I'd much prefer having her husband in my mouth. He's a dream.

1

1

1

VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#10 5 hrs ago
Robin Hood wrote:
<quoted text>
The new Supreme Court nominee is Episcopal; which is LGBT friendly mainstream
There are lots of breakaway congregations in it. The nominee was instrumental in the progression of the Hobby Lobby decision, which, despite the Supreme Court's majority opinion saying it would have no application beyond that case, has clearly formed the basis for all the "religious freedom" bills and litigation we are seeing now.

The guy is known to be more conservative than Scaliar, if not as far out on the originalist tree as is Thomas.

1

1

VP Mullah Elect Pence

Philadelphia, PA

#11 5 hrs ago
Robin Hood wrote:
<quoted text>
So neither Trump nor Gorsuch are fundies. Both their churches perform weddings for gay couples
Gorsuch is a fundie in a legal sense, and a theocrat in the common usage, imo. Ill Duce Trump is fronting a talibangelical-Koch brothers coup, imo. He is riding a twitter wave; he's not into the actual details of the policies which are hurtling us towards authoritarianism and war.

1

Rosa_Winkel

“It's Time. . .”

Since: Jun 13

18,988

New Holland

#12 4 hrs ago
VP Mullah Elect Pence wrote:
Ivanka is a hot chick but I'd much prefer having her husband in my mouth. He's a dream.
You know what they say about Jewish men? They're so confident, they cut the end off before they know how big it's going to grow?

1

1

