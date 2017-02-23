India Busts Heretofore Big Taboo In N...

India Busts Heretofore Big Taboo In New Sex Education Manual

There are 1 comment on the WMAL-AM Washington story from 10 hrs ago, titled India Busts Heretofore Big Taboo In New Sex Education Manual. In it, WMAL-AM Washington reports that:

It's okay for a boy to have feelings for another boy. In fact, it's natural, says India's Health Ministry.

Zane

Philadelphia, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
Sickening
