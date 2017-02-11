I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming...

There are 1 comment on the New York Post story from 10 hrs ago, titled I'm a gay New Yorker - and I'm coming out as a conservative 0:0. In it, New York Post reports that:

Chadwick Moore, a 33-year-old journalist who lives in Williamsburg, had been a lifelong liberal. Then, last September, he penned a profile for Out magazine of Milo Yiannopoulos - a controversial alt-right extremist who is an outspoken critic of feminism, Muslims and gay rights .

Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
IMO, if this guy supported more progressive tax policies, choice, gun control, life sentences over capital punishment, a social safety net, unions his entire life but now opposes all these things then he is merely unstable. If he still holds to all those liberal positions then he is not a conservative. So he seems to have a lot of trouble making sense with words, imo.

Yiannopoulos is not just "provocative," and to his credit the author does not stop at that as a descriptor and leave it at that. Except the story returns to distortion in saying, "All I had done was write a balanced story on an outspoken Trump supporter...." Again, Yiannopoulos is not merely "an outspoken Trump supporter." He is an opportunistic infection, quisling part of a white nationalist, fascistic movement, imo, and that is no exaggeration for rhetorical effect. The author's former friends, who also had to struggle to come out to their families, are right to regard this author's perspicacity, if not motives, with fear and self protection.

Chicago, IL

