Idaho man pleads guilty to hate crime in beating death of gay man

There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 15 hrs ago, titled Idaho man pleads guilty to hate crime in beating death of gay man. In it, Reuters reports that:

An Idaho man who admitted fatally beating a gay man by kicking him up to 30 times with his steel-toed boots pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal hate crime, U.S. attorneys said. Federal prosecutors said Kelly Schneider, 23, of Nampa, attacked Steven Nelson at a remote wildlife refuge last spring because of Nelson's sexual orientation.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 54 min ago
Hopefully this disgusting animal will be in prison for a long time.
Hank the Hetero

Cordova, TN

#2 24 min ago
Looks like another queer played grab azz with the wrong guy!
