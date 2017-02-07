Idaho man pleads guilty to hate crime in beating death of gay man
There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 15 hrs ago, titled Idaho man pleads guilty to hate crime in beating death of gay man. In it, Reuters reports that:
An Idaho man who admitted fatally beating a gay man by kicking him up to 30 times with his steel-toed boots pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal hate crime, U.S. attorneys said. Federal prosecutors said Kelly Schneider, 23, of Nampa, attacked Steven Nelson at a remote wildlife refuge last spring because of Nelson's sexual orientation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.
|
#1 54 min ago
Hopefully this disgusting animal will be in prison for a long time.
|
#2 24 min ago
Looks like another queer played grab azz with the wrong guy!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|28 min
|TomInElPaso
|44,651
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|39 min
|Gremlin
|3
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|40 min
|TomInElPaso
|20
|Mother rejects her gay son on TV
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|8
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,918
|Racist Democrats Expel Black DNC Chair Candidat...
|2 hr
|CZars_R_US
|18
|Reform Rabbis Slam Betsy DeVos for 'Christian' ...
|2 hr
|phil
|9
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Bills straight co...
|69,508
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|24,500
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC