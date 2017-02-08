Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Ha...

Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime in Murder of Gay Man

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Towleroad

An Idaho man pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime on Tuesday in the murder of a gay man last year, in a reversal of an earlier not guilty plea issued late last month. Kelly Schneider, 23, of Nampa, had already previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Steven Nelson, who was 49 and also of Nampa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 8 min Rainbow Kid 5
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 10 min June VanDerMark 12,926
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 25 min Rainbow Kid 8
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 26 min Terra Firma 44,658
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 35 min guest 902
News Racist Democrats Expel Black DNC Chair Candidat... 42 min Lawrence Wolf 28
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 44 min Horacio 26
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 3 hr ARE 1 69,512
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr lides 24,511
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 6 hr Lol 5,333
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC