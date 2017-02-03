Idaho man involved in fatal beating o...

Idaho man involved in fatal beating of gay man convicted

18 hrs ago

An Idaho man involved in the robbery and fatal beating of a gay man has been convicted for his role in the slaying. A jury on Thursday found Jason Woods, 28, of Nampa guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and accepting the earnings of a prostitute.

Chicago, IL

