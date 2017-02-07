Idaho man admits to federal hate crime in killing of gay man
An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in the death of a gay man in exchange for a chance at a 28-year sentence instead of life in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Kelly Schneider on Tuesday pleaded guilty to willful assault based on sexual orientation, resulting in death, in U.S. District Court in Boise.
