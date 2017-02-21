How a When We Risea tells stories fro...

How a When We Risea tells stories from the gay-rights movement

2017-02-21

WHEN WE RISE – “When We Rise” is written and created by Academy Award winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. This mini-series event chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today.

