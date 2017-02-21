How a When We Risea tells stories from the gay-rights movement
WHEN WE RISE – “When We Rise” is written and created by Academy Award winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. This mini-series event chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|17 min
|Frito gay lay lawyer
|1,075
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|19 min
|Respect71
|45,098
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|47 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,067
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|2 hr
|kyman
|4
|LGBTQ summit in Colorado Springs raises concern...
|2 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely...
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|63
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Truth
|24,769
