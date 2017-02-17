Horsham Rural City Council meeting | Live
Cr Radford pointed to the move to allocate $340,000 from the infrastructure gap fund, supported by a one per cent above cap rates rise. Cr Sedgman said it would be a good addition to the other youth services that have started in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,901
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Constitution 101
|24,730
|Homosexuality and the Bible (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|Now Is The Time
|36,047
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|Alice
|69,521
|The Women's March On Washington Is Nothing But ...
|7 hr
|Juel
|6
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|munchie
|1,024
|Gay oovoo (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Bubblebuttboy420
|45
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|14 hr
|PayupSucka
|48
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC