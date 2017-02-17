There are on the Daily Echo story from 11 hrs ago, titled Hampshire Pride set to bring big crowds to city. In it, Daily Echo reports that:

Now Hampshire County Council and the University of Winchester are joining forces to celebrate diversity and inclusion at the third annual Hampshire Pride in Winchester. Organised by Hampshire County Council's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender employee network and the University of Winchester's LGBT Spectrum Student, Staff and Allies Network, Hampshire Pride brings together people from across the county to highlight the contribution of the LGBT community through a number of events, including a symposium and the Pride Parade in Winchester.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Echo.