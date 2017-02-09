Gay Sex Threatened by Gorsuch?

Gay Sex Threatened by Gorsuch?

There are 4 comments on the NewsBlaze story from 18 hrs ago, titled Gay Sex Threatened by Gorsuch?. In it, NewsBlaze reports that:

Is gay sex threatened by Gorsuch? This and other news follows in the breaking news daily story here below by Bruce Edwin, exclusively for NewsBlaze. Sherri Murphy , and Tammi Pickle of Elite Connections pose here at the Grammy Awards last year.

Xstain Mullah Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#1 17 hrs ago
Gorsuch threatened by gay sex?

Judged:

3

3

3

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 6 hrs ago
Gorsuch is an **EPISCOPAL DEACON** in the leading mainstream protestant denomination inclusive of LGBT rights including LGBT weddings
.
Gorsuch's religion does not participate in tacky snarling evangelical fundamentalist anti-gay tripe
.
Copy and paste from link below:
**********
"The Episcopal Church has garnered a lot of attention, but with the help of organizations such as Integrity USA, the church has continued its work toward full inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Episcopalians. In 2003, the first openly gay bishop was consecrated; in 2009, General Convention resolved that GodÂ’s call is open to all; in 2012, a provisional rite of blessing for same-gender relationships was authorized, and discrimination against transgender persons in the ordination process was officially prohibited; and in 2015, the canons of the church were changed to make the rite of marriage available to all people, regardless of gender.
.
To our lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender brothers and sisters:Â“The Episcopal Church welcomes you!Â”
http://www.episcopalchurch.org/page/lgbt-chur...
**********

Judged:

2

1

1

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 4 hrs ago
As a side note; this is TRUMP's church
http://www.marblechurch.org/connect/ministrie...
.
This is where TRUMP learned 'The Power of Positive Thinking' that got him to where he is today
.
So if you can put 2 and 2 together and get 4
.
you can figure out why we're not on Trump's hit list

Judged:

2

2

1

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#4 4 hrs ago
Good article. It is nice to read an editorial from a non-extremist non-partisan person.

Judged:

2

2

2

