There are 2 comments on the Kenosha News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ousted him. In it, Kenosha News reports that:

A pastor who was outed and forced out of First United Methodist Church in Kenosha 35 years ago was welcomed back with open hearts Saturday for a weekend of reconciliation. The Rev.

Just As I Am Lord

Alpharetta, GA

#1 5 hrs ago
They blamed me for the fall of the Roman Empire; something that happened before I was born
.
Obviously the United version of the Methodist Church is following the Romans down the drain

I left and never returned
.
They are too stupid for me to associate with
KPDptlmn241

Delavan, WI

#2 2 hrs ago
See the first chapter of Romans - The AIDS Chapter!
Chicago, IL

