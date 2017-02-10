Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey

In a sign that powerful new ways to treat and prevent HIV are relaxing attitudes about safer sex, a new survey finds that gay and bisexual men are much less likely to use condoms than they were two decades ago. Men questioned at a Atlanta gay pride event in 2015 -- including HIV-positive men -- were more likely to say they'd recently had anal sex without a condom compared to men who were questioned at the same event in 2006 and 1997.

