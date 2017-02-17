Gay marriage legalization linked to d...

Gay marriage legalization linked to drop in teenage suicide attempts

In June 2015, the United States Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage bans were unconstitutional, enabling homosexual couples across America to marry. A new nationwide analysis suggests the legalization of gay marriage in the U.S. may have led to a drop in suicide attempts among high-school students.

