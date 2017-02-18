There are on the Washington Blade story from 17 hrs ago, titled Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, endorses Ellison. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley has drop out of the race to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee. One week before the Democratic National Committee will vote on its next chair, one of two openly gay candidates in the race - New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley - has dropped out and endorsed Rep. Keith Ellison .

