Gay-basher gets 2 months in jail for on-camera assault of men who were holding hands
A 32-year-old man who attacked a gay couple for holding hands was sentenced to 10 weeks in jail and 10 weeks' probation this week after the court was shown video taken during the attack. According to LGBTQ Nation , London IT worker Faisal Ahmed was on a drunken binge in November when he assaulted Sam Martin, 32, and Tom Davies, 27 - a couple who had been dating for eight months, but decided that night to hold hands in public for the first time.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|51 min
|Humanspirit
|767
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|54 min
|tbird19482
|45,130
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,081
|Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely...
|4 hr
|Howerton
|2
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|4 hr
|Howerton
|2
|Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam...
|4 hr
|Howerton
|8
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|4 hr
|Howerton
|8
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Carter county res...
|24,770
