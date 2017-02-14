Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. p...

Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest against DeVos

There are 2 comments on the Washington Blade story from 18 hrs ago, titled Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest against DeVos. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

A protester who was arrested while attempting to block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a D.C. school is a gay refugee from Afghanistan who penned a column for the Blade last month. A gay man who fled Afghanistan with his family in 1990 out of fear of persecution and death from the Taliban was among several protesters arrested on Feb. 10 for attempting to block U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos from entering a D.C. middle school.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Trump s Birtherexorcism

Philadelphia, PA

#1 17 hrs ago
I guess he'd know a Talibangelical when he sees one.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pepper

Philadelphia, PA

#3 17 hrs ago
Sweet
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min Sparks2099 24,614
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 min guest 962
News Where Is the Place for Devout Gay Families in t... (Oct '15) 26 min Grinder3833 33
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 1 hr Bauty QUEEN 10
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 3 hr cpeter1313 12
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 7 hr WelbyMD 5,249
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 7 hr June VanDerMark 12,986
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 hr Respect71 44,828
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 15 hr INFIDEL 79
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC