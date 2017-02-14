Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest against DeVos
There are 2 comments on the Washington Blade story from 18 hrs ago, titled Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest against DeVos. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
A protester who was arrested while attempting to block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a D.C. school is a gay refugee from Afghanistan who penned a column for the Blade last month. A gay man who fled Afghanistan with his family in 1990 out of fear of persecution and death from the Taliban was among several protesters arrested on Feb. 10 for attempting to block U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos from entering a D.C. middle school.
#1 17 hrs ago
I guess he'd know a Talibangelical when he sees one.
#3 17 hrs ago
Sweet
