On Top Magazine story from 2 hrs ago, titled Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam Ad; Says NFL 'Trying To Define Sin As Love'. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

Christian conservative Franklin Graham on Sunday condemned a gay-inclusive Ad Council PSA that includes kiss cam segments taken at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Graham, who gave the benediction, or closing prayer, at President Donald Trump's inauguration, said in a Facebook post that the NFL was "trying to push homosexuality through a new pro same-sex ad."

