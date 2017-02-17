Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusiv...

Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam Ad; Says NFL 'Trying To Define Sin As Love'

Christian conservative Franklin Graham on Sunday condemned a gay-inclusive Ad Council PSA that includes kiss cam segments taken at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Graham, who gave the benediction, or closing prayer, at President Donald Trump's inauguration, said in a Facebook post that the NFL was "trying to push homosexuality through a new pro same-sex ad."

Ask Us if we Care

Alpharetta, GA

#1 1 hr ago
If Franklin doesn't want to watch our thrilling kiss-cams
.
then as an American Citizen he is free to push the channel button
.
and watch Pat Robertson slump forward and drooble "divorce is a way better option than being with a sick broad"

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,413

Kansas City, MO.

#2 1 hr ago
All of the Ten that's being broken around the world and Franklin worries about someone kissing. WOW. ROTFL@Franklin.

