Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud and hypocrite'
There are 1 comment on the Anniston Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled Frank Ocean slammed as a 'scam artist, fraud and hypocrite'. In it, Anniston Star reports that:
The 29-year-old star is being sued by his dad Calvin Cooksey over a Tumblr post following the shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in June last year, after he wrote: "I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty. " Cooksey has denied the incident ever took place and has filed a $14.5 million defamation lawsuit against the star.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Anniston Star.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
As counsel for Mr. Cooksey I can assure you it was a restaurant by any understanding, not a diner as has been falsely claimed....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|guest
|855
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|16 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,852
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|32 min
|Wondering
|24,445
|Conservative NC group says churches should aban...
|34 min
|Wondering
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Lol
|5,190
|Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under 'order...
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ivanka Trump and her husband help to thwart rol...
|2 hr
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|1
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|10 hr
|Curteese
|316
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|19 hr
|lides
|44,604
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC