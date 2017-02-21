France opens full fake jobs inquiry into candidate Fillon
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|23 min
|River Tam
|45,079
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|46 min
|Lynette
|17
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,069
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Constitution 101
|24,768
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Washington court rules against florist in gay w...
|4 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|62
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,063
