France opens full fake jobs inquiry into candidate Fillon

One of dog mushing's leading figures has suffered panic attacks and undergone therapy in the year since she was stalked by a drunken snowmobile driver on an isolated stretch of the Iditarod race across Alaska. One of dog mushing's leading figures has suffered panic attacks and undergone therapy in the year since she was stalked by a drunken snowmobile driver on an isolated stretch of the Iditarod race across Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.