Fox Censor Almost Stopped 'The Simpsons' From Airing Gay Episode

There are 3 comments on the Advocate story from 20 hrs ago, titled Fox Censor Almost Stopped 'The Simpsons' From Airing Gay Episode. In it, Advocate reports that:

In the 1997 episode, the central character of the long-running animated Fox series, Homer, is forced to confront his own homophobia after he learns a man he befriended , is gay. After fearing his son, Bart, might turn gay - a panic that results in a humorous visit to a homoerotic steel mill - Homer eventually overcomes his biases and embraces John.

Zeffro

Huntington, WV

#1 19 hrs ago
They should have
Rubio s Foam Partays

Philadelphia, PA

#2 14 hrs ago
Zeffro wrote:
<quoted text>
They should have
Why? Did you see the episode back then and as a result of your excited viewing get caught toe tapping in a truck stop restroom?

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,393

Kansas City, MO.

#3 8 hrs ago
Desperate for articles to put up from.... 1997 Really?
Chicago, IL

