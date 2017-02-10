There are on the Advocate story from 20 hrs ago, titled Fox Censor Almost Stopped 'The Simpsons' From Airing Gay Episode. In it, Advocate reports that:

In the 1997 episode, the central character of the long-running animated Fox series, Homer, is forced to confront his own homophobia after he learns a man he befriended , is gay. After fearing his son, Bart, might turn gay - a panic that results in a humorous visit to a homoerotic steel mill - Homer eventually overcomes his biases and embraces John.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advocate.