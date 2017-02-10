Fox Censor Almost Stopped 'The Simpsons' From Airing Gay Episode
There are 3 comments on the Advocate story from 20 hrs ago, titled Fox Censor Almost Stopped 'The Simpsons' From Airing Gay Episode. In it, Advocate reports that:
In the 1997 episode, the central character of the long-running animated Fox series, Homer, is forced to confront his own homophobia after he learns a man he befriended , is gay. After fearing his son, Bart, might turn gay - a panic that results in a humorous visit to a homoerotic steel mill - Homer eventually overcomes his biases and embraces John.
#1 19 hrs ago
They should have
#2 14 hrs ago
Why? Did you see the episode back then and as a result of your excited viewing get caught toe tapping in a truck stop restroom?
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,393
Kansas City, MO.
#3 8 hrs ago
Desperate for articles to put up from.... 1997 Really?
