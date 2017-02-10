Former Oxford bishops criticise Church of England for 'not listening to gay Christians'
Two former Bishops of Oxford are among those who have penned a letter criticising the Church of England for not listening to the voices of gay Christians. Fourteen retired bishops - including Reverend Lord Harries and Reverend John Pritchard penned the open letter ahead of a debate at the general Synod on Wednesday where same-sex marriage will be discussed.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|19 min
|Respect71
|44,790
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|41 min
|lides
|24,596
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|59 min
|Imprtnrd
|6
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|1 hr
|Imprtnrd
|67
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|947
|The Flaws in the Latest Anti-Gay Islamic Theology
|5 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|47
|What happened two Foxy dude?
|10 hr
|Fireball
|7
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|17 hr
|lides
|74
