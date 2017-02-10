Former Oxford bishops criticise Churc...

Former Oxford bishops criticise Church of England for 'not listening to gay Christians'

Two former Bishops of Oxford are among those who have penned a letter criticising the Church of England for not listening to the voices of gay Christians. Fourteen retired bishops - including Reverend Lord Harries and Reverend John Pritchard penned the open letter ahead of a debate at the general Synod on Wednesday where same-sex marriage will be discussed.

