Former Gay Employee Of SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch Says He's No Homophobe
There are 6 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 21 hrs ago, titled Former Gay Employee Of SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch Says He's No Homophobe. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:
A gay former employee of Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's conservative nominee for the Supreme Court, says that Gorsuch is not anti-gay. Josh Goodbaum, who clerked for Gorsuch in 2009, told The Huffington Post that Gorsuch congratulated him on his 2014 marriage.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at On Top Magazine.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Can you hear that?
|
#2 19 hrs ago
Well there you have it liberals!
Now, was this person formerly gay or formerly a gay employee who happens to still be gay?
Perhaps he was gay before and during but not after formerly being a formal employee who was gay but not formerly displaying that he was gay while being an employee, at least only while working, but not on the weekends?
Regardless, again, there you have it liberals!
|
#3 18 hrs ago
That's absurd. There's all sorts of "homosexual" SCOTUS clerks or government workers who were never treated badly face to face by the likes of Reagan or Cheney or Scaliar or Powell. Those are class perks, and the homophobes will always be the first ones to say how they prize "politeness."
Then the homophobes will try to take equal rights away from lgbt people. Not from the Court's gay or lesbian clerks, of course, whom they would never be rude to or hateful of, just from lgbt people.
This theocrat setup the Hobby Lobby decision for the High Court, which now, contrary to the text of the High Court's decision, will be used to enact overtly theocratic "rights' of xstain fundies, and of xstains only, to be bigots in the conduct of their businesses.
It doesn't matter if some deluded clerk benefiting from his class privilege says Gorsuch never called him an anti gay epithet or whatever.Â It's entirely immaterial to the questions at hand.
|
#4 18 hrs ago
I heard at Robin's Books from an NYU professor how moral lecturer to the nation, William Bennett, wasn't just gaming on those multi hundred thousand dollar jaunts of his to Vegas. And I bet more than one professional dominatrix can back that up.
Meanwhile, it appears that Scaliar went out in the Nelson Rockefeller fashion, although I can't recall any claims that Nelson Rockefeller was on a "paid engagement" at the time of his demise.
This is how the "family values," "not homophobic to your face but deeply bigoted" frauds handle themselves.
|
#5 7 hrs ago
so what are you gayfuks complaining about now
|
#6 7 hrs ago
you're a disgrace to all gays, the only good gay is a dead one
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Terra Firma
|44,615
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|10 min
|Flurt4933
|24,488
|Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights
|17 min
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|48 min
|latrina
|12
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|891
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|7 hr
|duck femocrats
|6
|Gay teen says school ignores bullying (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|High School Phart
|33
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|Lol
|5,310
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|Sun
|I Wonder
|69,504
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC