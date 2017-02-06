Former Gay Employee Of SCOTUS Pick Ne...

Former Gay Employee Of SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch Says He's No Homophobe

There are 6 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 21 hrs ago, titled Former Gay Employee Of SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch Says He's No Homophobe. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

A gay former employee of Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's conservative nominee for the Supreme Court, says that Gorsuch is not anti-gay. Josh Goodbaum, who clerked for Gorsuch in 2009, told The Huffington Post that Gorsuch congratulated him on his 2014 marriage.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Freddie Frouthouse

Philadelphia, PA

#1 21 hrs ago
Can you hear that?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#2 19 hrs ago
Well there you have it liberals!

Now, was this person formerly gay or formerly a gay employee who happens to still be gay?

Perhaps he was gay before and during but not after formerly being a formal employee who was gay but not formerly displaying that he was gay while being an employee, at least only while working, but not on the weekends?

Regardless, again, there you have it liberals!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jesus Latter Day Taint

Philadelphia, PA

#3 18 hrs ago
That's absurd. There's all sorts of "homosexual" SCOTUS clerks or government workers who were never treated badly face to face by the likes of Reagan or Cheney or Scaliar or Powell. Those are class perks, and the homophobes will always be the first ones to say how they prize "politeness."

Then the homophobes will try to take equal rights away from lgbt people. Not from the Court's gay or lesbian clerks, of course, whom they would never be rude to or hateful of, just from lgbt people.

This theocrat setup the Hobby Lobby decision for the High Court, which now, contrary to the text of the High Court's decision, will be used to enact overtly theocratic "rights' of xstain fundies, and of xstains only, to be bigots in the conduct of their businesses.

It doesn't matter if some deluded clerk benefiting from his class privilege says Gorsuch never called him an anti gay epithet or whatever.Â It's entirely immaterial to the questions at hand.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jesus Latter Day Taint

Philadelphia, PA

#4 18 hrs ago
I heard at Robin's Books from an NYU professor how moral lecturer to the nation, William Bennett, wasn't just gaming on those multi hundred thousand dollar jaunts of his to Vegas. And I bet more than one professional dominatrix can back that up.

Meanwhile, it appears that Scaliar went out in the Nelson Rockefeller fashion, although I can't recall any claims that Nelson Rockefeller was on a "paid engagement" at the time of his demise.

This is how the "family values," "not homophobic to your face but deeply bigoted" frauds handle themselves.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gays are tainted garbage

Honolulu, HI

#5 7 hrs ago
Jesus Latter Day Taint wrote:
That's absurd. There's all sorts of "homosexual" SCOTUS clerks or government workers who were never treated badly face to face by the likes of Reagan or Cheney or Scaliar or Powell. Those are class perks, and the homophobes will always be the first ones to say how they prize "politeness."

Then the homophobes will try to take equal rights away from lgbt people. Not from the Court's gay or lesbian clerks, of course, whom they would never be rude to or hateful of, just from lgbt people.

This theocrat setup the Hobby Lobby decision for the High Court, which now, contrary to the text of the High Court's decision, will be used to enact overtly theocratic "rights' of xstain fundies, and of xstains only, to be bigots in the conduct of their businesses.

It doesn't matter if some deluded clerk benefiting from his class privilege says Gorsuch never called him an anti gay epithet or whatever.Ã‚Â It's entirely immaterial to the questions at hand.
so what are you gayfuks complaining about now

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gays are tainted garbage

Honolulu, HI

#6 7 hrs ago
Jesus Latter Day Taint wrote:
I heard at Robin's Books from an NYU professor how moral lecturer to the nation, William Bennett, wasn't just gaming on those multi hundred thousand dollar jaunts of his to Vegas. And I bet more than one professional dominatrix can back that up.

Meanwhile, it appears that Scaliar went out in the Nelson Rockefeller fashion, although I can't recall any claims that Nelson Rockefeller was on a "paid engagement" at the time of his demise.

This is how the "family values," "not homophobic to your face but deeply bigoted" frauds handle themselves.
you're a disgrace to all gays, the only good gay is a dead one

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Terra Firma 44,615
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 10 min Flurt4933 24,488
News Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights 17 min Rainbow Kid 1
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... 48 min latrina 12
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 891
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... 7 hr duck femocrats 6
News Gay teen says school ignores bullying (Jun '10) 7 hr High School Phart 33
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 14 hr Lol 5,310
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) Sun I Wonder 69,504
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC