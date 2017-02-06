There are on the On Top Magazine story from 21 hrs ago, titled Former Gay Employee Of SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch Says He's No Homophobe. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

A gay former employee of Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's conservative nominee for the Supreme Court, says that Gorsuch is not anti-gay. Josh Goodbaum, who clerked for Gorsuch in 2009, told The Huffington Post that Gorsuch congratulated him on his 2014 marriage.

