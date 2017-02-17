Finnish lawmakers reject call to revo...

Finnish lawmakers reject call to revoke same-sex marriage

There are 2 comments on the Valley Morning Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Finnish lawmakers reject call to revoke same-sex marriage. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

Finnish lawmakers on Friday rejected a petition from more than 100,000 people demanding the repeal of a law allowing same-sex marriage that takes effect on March 1. The petition was considered a last-minute attempt to revoke the law that made Finland the last Nordic country to allow gays to wed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 11 hrs ago
Why do 100,000 Finnish people need a law to keep themselves from marrying a GAY person?
.
Am I THAT irresistible?
.
(I certainly think so ;o)
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-54_DrYDb1b4/TjwBKaj...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pope Ben Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#2 2 hrs ago
And 70k of those signatures on the petition were from "Finns" who apparently have dual citizenship with the US and live in the buybull belt "most" of the year.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 min guest 996
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 32 min River Tam 44,890
News LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep ... 35 min Pope Ben Out To P... 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 49 min River Tam 24,690
News Why Is Facebook Running Ads Telling Us to Pray ... 1 hr Fundie Watch 2
News Tanzania stops 40 health centres from offering ... 2 hr Pope Ben Out To P... 2
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 29
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC