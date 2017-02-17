Finnish lawmakers reject call to revoke same-sex marriage
Finnish lawmakers on Friday rejected a petition from more than 100,000 people demanding the repeal of a law allowing same-sex marriage that takes effect on March 1. The petition was considered a last-minute attempt to revoke the law that made Finland the last Nordic country to allow gays to wed.
#1 11 hrs ago
Why do 100,000 Finnish people need a law to keep themselves from marrying a GAY person?
Am I THAT irresistible?
(I certainly think so ;o)
#2 2 hrs ago
And 70k of those signatures on the petition were from "Finns" who apparently have dual citizenship with the US and live in the buybull belt "most" of the year.
