Finnish lawmakers reject call to revoke same-sex marriage

Finnish lawmakers on Friday rejected a petition from more than 100,000 people demanding the repeal of a law allowing same-sex marriage that takes effect on March 1. The petition was considered a last-minute attempt to revoke the law that made Finland the last Nordic country to allow gays to wed.

