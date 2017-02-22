Fewer teen suicide attempts in states...

Fewer teen suicide attempts in states with gay marriage: study

10 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

US states that implemented same-sex marriage legislation prior to its legalization at the federal level saw a drop in suicide attempt rates among high school students, new research shows. States that legalized gay marriage saw a 14 percent decrease in suicide attempts among gay, lesbian and bisexual adolescents, with a seven percent decline among students overall, according to the research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.

