Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again
There are 6 comments on the 680News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again. In it, 680News reports that:
The drive supporting a new proposal to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is stuck in idle as Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor disagree about how to empower local governments to expand some LGBT rights. Supporters call the bipartisan legislation a compromise to undo the law known as House Bill 2, which has cost North Carolina some conventions, concerts, sporting events and business expansions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
The solution to the problem is to build a wall around North Carolina and make Mississippi pay for it
|
#2 5 hrs ago
The answer to the problem is to let Queers ruin everything! OH They all ready do!!!
|
#3 3 hrs ago
If you don't like the way GAYS defend themselves
.
Stop attacking GAYS
|
#4 3 hrs ago
No one's attacking Queers. It's either their imagination or they're just looking for attention they so desperately crave.
|
#5 1 hr ago
I have no argument with NC. It's a beautiful state!My Sister lives there. I have friends in Polk Co. A couple of my ancestors went there in 1784. But I'd really like to take a pee when I hafta.
Terri3907
|
#6 1 hr ago
You can, anytime you want.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|8 min
|cpeter1313
|782
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|36 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,210
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|1 hr
|Sick of Bigots an...
|1
|Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go...
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|44
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|21
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,111
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,112
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC