There are 6 comments on the 680News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again. In it, 680News reports that:

The drive supporting a new proposal to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is stuck in idle as Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor disagree about how to empower local governments to expand some LGBT rights. Supporters call the bipartisan legislation a compromise to undo the law known as House Bill 2, which has cost North Carolina some conventions, concerts, sporting events and business expansions.

Trump Logic

Alpharetta, GA

#1 5 hrs ago
The solution to the problem is to build a wall around North Carolina and make Mississippi pay for it

Queer Logic

Philadelphia, PA

#2 5 hrs ago
The answer to the problem is to let Queers ruin everything! OH They all ready do!!!

The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#3 3 hrs ago
Queer Logic wrote:
The answer to the problem is to let Queers ruin everything! OH They all ready do!!!
If you don't like the way GAYS defend themselves
.
Stop attacking GAYS

Queer Logic

Philadelphia, PA

#4 3 hrs ago
The Golden Ruler wrote:
<quoted text>If you don't like the way GAYS defend themselves
.
Stop attacking GAYS
No one's attacking Queers. It's either their imagination or they're just looking for attention they so desperately crave.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#5 1 hr ago
I have no argument with NC. It's a beautiful state!My Sister lives there. I have friends in Polk Co. A couple of my ancestors went there in 1784. But I'd really like to take a pee when I hafta.
Terri3907
Trump Logic wrote:
The solution to the problem is to build a wall around North Carolina and make Mississippi pay for it

Queer Logic

Philadelphia, PA

#6 1 hr ago
TerriB1 wrote:
<quoted text>I have no argument with NC. It's a beautiful state!My Sister lives there. I have friends in Polk Co. A couple of my ancestors went there in 1784. But I'd really like to take a pee when I hafta.
Terri3907
You can, anytime you want.

Chicago, IL

