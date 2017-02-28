There are on the 680News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again. In it, 680News reports that:

The drive supporting a new proposal to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is stuck in idle as Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor disagree about how to empower local governments to expand some LGBT rights. Supporters call the bipartisan legislation a compromise to undo the law known as House Bill 2, which has cost North Carolina some conventions, concerts, sporting events and business expansions.

