Editorial: Finally, a glimpse of justice for gay men with criminal convictions

15 hrs ago

The Government has finally moved to do something about gay men who have been persecuted by the law. Those convicted of specific offences involving sex with people over 16 can now apply to have the convictions expunged.

Chicago, IL

