Dying Essex bishop backs gay marriage
The Right Reverand John Wraw, Bishop of Bradwell in Essex said the Church had got "the debate wrong" about sexuality. He said the Anglican Church had become hung up about same sex marriage when it should celebrate all stable relationships of fidelity.
