Dying Essex bishop backs gay marriage

Dying Essex bishop backs gay marriage

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

The Right Reverand John Wraw, Bishop of Bradwell in Essex said the Church had got "the debate wrong" about sexuality. He said the Anglican Church had become hung up about same sex marriage when it should celebrate all stable relationships of fidelity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds rally, march for transgender rights in... 11 min actorvet 5
News Gay Pride just 'not black enough' 16 min alan 3
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 46 min June VanDerMark 13,082
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,094
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 2 hr Amused 65
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 45,158
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr carter county res... 24,777
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC