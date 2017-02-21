Dustin Lance Black hopes When We Rise will be 'life-saving' for gay people

Tom Daley's fiance Dustin Lance Black hopes his new LGBT TV series 'When We Rise' will help homosexuals come out of the closet. The 42-year-old filmmaker attended a screening of the forthcoming series at the Castro Theater in San Francisco in California on Monday , where he opened about his hopes for the series and particularly the "life-saving" impact he envisions it having on those fearing coming out as gay or bisexual.

