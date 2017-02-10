Drunk lout punched Dumfries man just because he is gay but brave...
He said: "Being punched by my neighbour a few years ago was the most extreme abuse I've suffered. It was horrible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Happen 2 Waste Water
|7 min
|Larry
|1
|gay news
|14 min
|Curly
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|31 min
|lides
|24,519
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|40 min
|J8id
|47
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Teddy
|44,701
|Fox Censor Almost Stopped 'The Simpsons' From A...
|1 hr
|Imprtnrd
|3
|The Flaws in the Latest Anti-Gay Islamic Theology
|4 hr
|Truth
|9
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|18 hr
|INFIDEL
|41
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC