Drag restaurant owner says he was attacked for being gay
A New Yorker who owns a chain of drag show restaurants says that he was beaten up while traveling in California because he is gay. Mark Zschiesche posted an emotional video Sunday morning saying that he had been attacked in San Diego, where he has a location of LIPS.
#3 12 hrs ago
Yeah another gay freak seeking the attention he so craves.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,403
Kansas City, MO.
#5 11 hrs ago
You seem to be craving all the attention in these threads today. [email protected]
