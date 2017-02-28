Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged police abuse case
There are 1 comment on the Washington Blade story from 12 hrs ago, titled Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged police abuse case. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
Robaire G. Lizama has accused a Lewes police officer of fabricating charges against him after throwing him to the floor. A 65-year-old gay man who filed a complaint against a Lewes, Del., police officer for allegedly using excessive force to arrest him in January during an altercation at a hospital emergency room pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
A hospital is not a movie set or tourist attraction; its the last stop to the cemetery
.
Serious business
.
No visitors are allowed in the emergency operating room where patient's lives are saved unless the patient dies (so the next of kin can start signing the papers)
.
Only marriage partners, immediate blood relatives; lawyers; and undertakers are allowed in the ICU if the hospital personnel determine it will be necessary
.
Hospital personnel must assume the worst; the intruder is packing a pistol or searching for a patient to unhook life support; or steal drugs and needles; so security is vital
.
Mr. Lazama was in an off-limits area with no hospital ID; and SHOULD expect to be treated like a terrorist and escorted out by any means necessary STAT (latin for 'immediately')
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|3 min
|cpeter1313
|780
|Do Gay Men Fall in Love With Women (Nov '07)
|17 min
|Rainbow Kid
|3,341
|Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go...
|37 min
|Rainbow Kid
|37
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|45,188
|Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|Sammytwotone
|957
|Gay-basher gets 2 months in jail for on-camera ...
|3 hr
|Tommy Tumber
|4
|The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ...
|3 hr
|Tommy Tumber
|2
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Truth
|24,781
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC