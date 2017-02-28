Del. gay man pleads not guilty in all...

Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged police abuse case

Robaire G. Lizama has accused a Lewes police officer of fabricating charges against him after throwing him to the floor. A 65-year-old gay man who filed a complaint against a Lewes, Del., police officer for allegedly using excessive force to arrest him in January during an altercation at a hospital emergency room pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 10 hrs ago
A hospital is not a movie set or tourist attraction; its the last stop to the cemetery
.
Serious business
.
No visitors are allowed in the emergency operating room where patient's lives are saved unless the patient dies (so the next of kin can start signing the papers)
.
Only marriage partners, immediate blood relatives; lawyers; and undertakers are allowed in the ICU if the hospital personnel determine it will be necessary
.
Hospital personnel must assume the worst; the intruder is packing a pistol or searching for a patient to unhook life support; or steal drugs and needles; so security is vital
.
Mr. Lazama was in an off-limits area with no hospital ID; and SHOULD expect to be treated like a terrorist and escorted out by any means necessary STAT (latin for 'immediately')
Chicago, IL

