DC's Leading Lesbian Superhero Is Back
Kate Kane, a.k.a. lesbian superhero Batwoman, is back! Part of DC Comics' Rebirth event, Batwoman: Rebirth quickly gets new readers up to speed. The first issue in the series is available in comics stores and at Comixology today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Just Think
|24,633
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|28 min
|guest
|971
|Where Is the Place for Devout Gay Families in t... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|chapstick2624
|48
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Moans3712
|5,260
|Islamic regime claims gay people can be made ST...
|2 hr
|harley4you
|15
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|3 hr
|Khan
|15
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Brian_G
|44,844
|Mother rejects her gay son on TV
|12 hr
|EdmondWA
|24
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC