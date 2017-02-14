DC's Leading Lesbian Superhero Is Back

DC's Leading Lesbian Superhero Is Back

Kate Kane, a.k.a. lesbian superhero Batwoman, is back! Part of DC Comics' Rebirth event, Batwoman: Rebirth quickly gets new readers up to speed. The first issue in the series is available in comics stores and at Comixology today.

