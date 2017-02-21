Court rejects UK couplea s bid for civil partnership
A British couple who want their relationship recognized in law without the "patriarchal baggage" of marriage on Tuesday lost the latest stage in their fight to be allowed a civil partnership. Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan say they and other couples face discrimination because only same-sex couples are eligible for civil partnerships.
