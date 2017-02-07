County news: Sussex school gets visit...

County news: Sussex school gets visit from gay rights campaigner Sir Ian McKellen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Sussex Today

The star took to the stage at Brighton College this week to talk to students about his life-long struggle with homophobia. As an ambassador for LGBT-rights charity Stonewall, the screen legend known for movies as diverse as Lord of the Rings, X Men and Richard III visited Brighton College and opened his talk with a jokey warning that if pupils did not study hard for their exams then "You shall not pass!" - a film reference that caused the many Gandalf fans in the room to roar with approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 14 min Terra Firma 44,635
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 16 min June VanDerMark 12,908
News Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou... 17 min Rainbow Kid 1
News Racist Democrats Expel Black DNC Chair Candidat... 1 hr Ronald 11
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 895
News A gay bar opens upstairs. Downstairs, Burger & ... 2 hr Gordon 7
News Reform Rabbis Slam Betsy DeVos for 'Christian' ... 2 hr Bob 8
News Mother rejects her gay son on TV 7 hr Rick Perry s Closet 7
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 8 hr Lol but sad 5,317
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 12 hr -Frank Wah Rizzo- 69,507
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 13 hr Rosa_Winkel 24,500
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,724 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC