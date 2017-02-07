County news: Sussex school gets visit from gay rights campaigner Sir Ian McKellen

The star took to the stage at Brighton College this week to talk to students about his life-long struggle with homophobia. As an ambassador for LGBT-rights charity Stonewall, the screen legend known for movies as diverse as Lord of the Rings, X Men and Richard III visited Brighton College and opened his talk with a jokey warning that if pupils did not study hard for their exams then "You shall not pass!" - a film reference that caused the many Gandalf fans in the room to roar with approval.

