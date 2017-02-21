Correction: Suicidal Teens-Marriage Laws story
In a story Feb. 20 about same-sex marriage laws and teen suicides, The Associated Press, relying on figures published in a JAMA Pediatrics study, reported erroneously the number of surveyed students who said they were gay, lesbian or bisexual. Johns Hopkins researcher Julia Raifman said Tuesday that the number was 26,252, not about 230,000.
