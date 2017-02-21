Correction: Suicidal Teens-Marriage L...

Correction: Suicidal Teens-Marriage Laws story

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In a story Feb. 20 about same-sex marriage laws and teen suicides, The Associated Press, relying on figures published in a JAMA Pediatrics study, reported erroneously the number of surveyed students who said they were gay, lesbian or bisexual. Johns Hopkins researcher Julia Raifman said Tuesday that the number was 26,252, not about 230,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After legalization, states still debate gay mar... 2 min jcofe 1
News After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, S... 1 hr Paul 3
Gay Jokes 1 hr Paul 5
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Now Is The Time 24,742
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr June VanDerMark 13,034
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 44,926
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) 5 hr john 22
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC