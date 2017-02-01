Conservative NC group says churches s...

Conservative NC group says churches should abandon Boy Scout troops

There are 3 comments on the Courier-Tribune story from 15 hrs ago, titled Conservative NC group says churches should abandon Boy Scout troops.

The conservative North Carolina Values Coalition, which championed North Carolina's anti-gay House Bill 2, is now taking a stand against the Boy Scouts of America for announcing this week that it will begin admitting transgender boys to its ranks. Churches that host Boy Scout troops are being asked to abandon them for "faith-friendly alternatives," such as Trail Life USA.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 7 hrs ago
This to the North Carolina homophobes:
.
Bye bye
.
Don't let the tent flaps hit you on the way out
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#3 4 hrs ago
A true Christian would abandon a church that teaches discrimination.
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#4 4 hrs ago
Why don't the fundies move their sons into the Girl Scouts? That would be a solution...none of these female to male trans kids in the Girl Scouts.

lol
Chicago, IL

