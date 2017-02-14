Clouds parting in gay marriage debate

Clouds parting in gay marriage debate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

Federal politicians hope the "clouds of partisanship have parted" in the same-sex marriage debate after the release of a consensus committee inquiry report. A parliamentary inquiry examined a draft bill to legalise gay marriage that the government would introduce to parliament following voter approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 min Rosa_Winkel 24,628
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) 26 min Anita Bath 18
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 41 min Impeach The Bum 5,256
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 51 min Respect71 44,843
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey 1 hr Tommy Tumbler 14
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr June VanDerMark 13,001
North Carolina KKK Anti-gay Valentines 4 hr Logic Analysis 2
News Mother rejects her gay son on TV 5 hr EdmondWA 24
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,900,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC