Clouds parting in gay marriage debate
Federal politicians hope the "clouds of partisanship have parted" in the same-sex marriage debate after the release of a consensus committee inquiry report. A parliamentary inquiry examined a draft bill to legalise gay marriage that the government would introduce to parliament following voter approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|24,628
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|26 min
|Anita Bath
|18
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|41 min
|Impeach The Bum
|5,256
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|51 min
|Respect71
|44,843
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|1 hr
|Tommy Tumbler
|14
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,001
|North Carolina KKK Anti-gay Valentines
|4 hr
|Logic Analysis
|2
|Mother rejects her gay son on TV
|5 hr
|EdmondWA
|24
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC