Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
There are 1 comment on the Iol.co.za story from 23 hrs ago, titled Clerics hit out at hate speech bill.
Freedom of Religion South Africa says the passing of the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill would be a "destructive moment in the history of our democracy". Executive director Michael Swain also said there was "no empirical evidence" to suggest that preaching about homosexuality led to homophobic violence.
#1 16 hrs ago
So now we have people in the religious superstition biz admitting their blathering is hate speech
So what else is new?
