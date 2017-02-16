There are on the Iol.co.za story from 23 hrs ago, titled Clerics hit out at hate speech bill. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:

Freedom of Religion South Africa says the passing of the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill would be a "destructive moment in the history of our democracy". Executive director Michael Swain also said there was "no empirical evidence" to suggest that preaching about homosexuality led to homophobic violence.

