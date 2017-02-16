Clerics hit out at hate speech bill

Clerics hit out at hate speech bill

There are 1 comment on the Iol.co.za story from 23 hrs ago, titled Clerics hit out at hate speech bill. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:

Freedom of Religion South Africa says the passing of the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill would be a "destructive moment in the history of our democracy". Executive director Michael Swain also said there was "no empirical evidence" to suggest that preaching about homosexuality led to homophobic violence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 16 hrs ago
So now we have people in the religious superstition biz admitting their blathering is hate speech
.
So what else is new?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Susan Sarandon says her sexual orientation is a... 32 min Xstain Mullah Fra... 1
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 33 min Xstain Mullah Fra... 4
News Jacksonville passes historic LGBT protection 1 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop... 2 hr John Emerson 19
Shout out to Frankie Rizzo 2 hr Impeach The Bum 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr tbird19482 44,867
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr carter county res... 24,652
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 5 hr June VanDerMark 13,011
News Mother rejects her gay son on TV 8 hr 5PiC3R 26
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 9 hr Lawrence Wolf 5,267
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC