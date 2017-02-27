Clergyman's dismay over continued ban on gay weddings in church
A leading local clergyman has spoken of his 'surprise and disappointment' at the failure of the Church of England's ruling body not to allow gay marriage in church. The Rev Nick Flint, rector of Rusper, spoke out after the Church of England's General Synod voted not to 'take note' of a controversial report on homosexuality and same sex marriage.
