Church of England's homosexuality gui...

Church of England's homosexuality guidance plans 'lacking LGBT people's voices'

There are 1 comment on the The Belfast Telegraph story from 12 hrs ago, titled Church of England's homosexuality guidance plans 'lacking LGBT people's voices'. In it, The Belfast Telegraph reports that:

Proposed changes to t he Church of England's guidance on homosexuality fail to recognise gay people's "authentic voices", retired bishops have said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35443717.ece/39f8c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-16e21b92-629d-4b34-a1bb-3a1b4b9ebd9f_I1.jpg Proposed changes to t he Church of England's guidance on homosexuality fail to recognise gay people's "authentic voices", retired bishops have said.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
Many churches are like this
.
They take all day telling you everything they know about LGBT people:*nothing*
.
These churches should take a page from police departments and hire an LGBT liaison to intervene until church leaders get it right
Chicago, IL

