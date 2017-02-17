China targets unsafe sex among men in...

China targets unsafe sex among men in HIV campaign

Critics say lack of acceptance of gays is the greatest barrier to containing an epidemic which saw 96,000 new cases in first nine months of last year Beijing aims to spread safe sex awareness among men at risk of contracting HIV as part of its wider push to tackle the spread of the disease. In a plan released by the State Council on stopping the spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus , the government vowed to have 90 per cent of the high risk population educated about the disease, and lower the mother-to-child transmission to 4 per cent.

